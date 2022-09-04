LiquidApps Market Capitalization Achieves $512,471.21 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $512,471.21 and approximately $851.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 60.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00073821 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

