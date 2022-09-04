Liquity Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $74.42 million and $402,749.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,541,245 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

