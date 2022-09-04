Lisk Market Cap Hits $136.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $136.03 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

