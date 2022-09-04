Lithium (LITH) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lithium (LITH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lithium has a market cap of $3.80 million and $133,371.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.
Lithium Profile
Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,215,039 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lithium Coin Trading
