Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ) Trading Down 8.8%

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) (CVE:NGZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V) Trading Down 8.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

About Lithium South Development Co. (NGZ.V)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Hombre Muerto North lithium brine project covering approximately 3,287 hectares in 6 mining concessions located in Salta Province, Argentina.

