Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $227.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

