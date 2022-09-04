Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $123.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBLCF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

