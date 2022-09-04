LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of LXU opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LSB Industries by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,527,000 after buying an additional 287,077 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LSB Industries by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period.

About LSB Industries

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.