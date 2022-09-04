LuaSwap Price Reaches $0.0138 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $406.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

