Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Insider Purchases C$1,590,935.70 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,590,935.70.

Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$12.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$226.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

