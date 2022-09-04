LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $66,838.77 and approximately $2.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,897.54 or 1.00113320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00237855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00153644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00243859 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00055997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,449,555 coins and its circulating supply is 13,442,322 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.