Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.01 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $99,510.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
Lyra Coin Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Buying and Selling Lyra
Receive News & Updates for Lyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lyra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.