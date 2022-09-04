Lyra (LYRA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $7.01 Million

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Lyra coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $99,510.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Lyra Coin Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.

