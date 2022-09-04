Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Market Cap Tops $23.77 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.78 or 0.00034121 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $23.77 million and $5.31 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031442 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040487 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

