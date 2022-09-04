MAP Protocol Price Reaches $0.0139 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.19 million and $425,773.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

