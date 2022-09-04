Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

MPC opened at $99.13 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $114.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

