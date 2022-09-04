Marathon Petroleum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 42,342 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 231% compared to the typical volume of 12,804 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

