Marlin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.54 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $42.17 million and $2.54 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031611 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040861 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin (POND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

