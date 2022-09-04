Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after buying an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MMC opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

