Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after buying an additional 224,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

