Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 31.7% during the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 469,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,150,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

