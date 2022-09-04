Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

NYSE MTX opened at $56.71 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.