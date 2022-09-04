Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $329.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.