Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.