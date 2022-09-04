Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,983 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.