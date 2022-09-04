Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.