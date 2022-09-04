Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of ScanSource worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

