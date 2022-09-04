Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 146.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Bancorp worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBCAA. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.