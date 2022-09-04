Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,700 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Carriage Services worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 53,240 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $2,568,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 74.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,456.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $35.68 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 37.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

