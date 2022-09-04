Mask Network Hits Market Cap of $39.12 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $39.12 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022173 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

