MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0455 on Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $1.16 million and $197,604.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

