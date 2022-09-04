Mate 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,886.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Mate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $2,127.63 and approximately $1,886.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mate
