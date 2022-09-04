McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,436 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 15,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,347 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $254.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

