Media Network (MEDIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $420,445.00

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Media Network has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Media Network has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $420,445.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00044595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

