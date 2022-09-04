Media Network (MEDIA) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00044595 BTC on major exchanges. Media Network has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $420,445.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Media Network Profile

