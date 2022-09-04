Medifast (NYSE:MED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.31. Medifast has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $239.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

