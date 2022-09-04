MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Hits $41,250.00

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $433,165.58 and approximately $41,250.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031452 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040350 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is a Ethereum based, decentralized, open-source mutual aid marketplace. Anyone can join a mutual aid scheme through sending variable amount of MDS to a smart contract.. Anyone can become a mutual aid insurer based on the smart contract templates provided by MediShares, and can profit from it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

