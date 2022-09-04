Melalie Price Hits $0.0090 (MEL)

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Melalie has a market capitalization of $182,353.26 and approximately $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melalie has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00132123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Melalie Profile

MEL is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

