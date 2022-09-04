Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $998,446.61 and approximately $766.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00237474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005268 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008289 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00428117 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

