Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 532,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after buying an additional 190,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

