Mercor Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $130,663.80 (MRCR)

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercor Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Mercor Finance has a market cap of $130,663.80 and approximately $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Mercor Finance Coin Profile
Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.
Mercor Finance Coin Trading
