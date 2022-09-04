MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Price Performance

Shares of MRPRF stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.