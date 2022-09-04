Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.