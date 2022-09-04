Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 33,155 shares of company stock valued at $176,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

