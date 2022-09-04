Metadium (META) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.83 Million

Metadium (META) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $65.75 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.
Metadium Profile
META is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
