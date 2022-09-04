Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Metahero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.