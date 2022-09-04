Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $24.84 million and $2.46 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

