Metal (MTL) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Metal (MTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $77.24 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008487 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00040785 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

