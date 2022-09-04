Metal Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Metal coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $77.28 million and $5.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008484 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00040487 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | Reddit”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

