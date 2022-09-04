Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $47,328.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,675,148 coins and its circulating supply is 80,675,050 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

