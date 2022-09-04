MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 10,599 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,088,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

NTRS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

