MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $201,631.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $858,494. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

